“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is finally here. And it is tasty.

Reuniting the cast from the popular and long-running animated series, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is familiar enough but also quite different – it’s a full on murder mystery musical, with the kids discovering a skeleton near the restaurant that has far-ranging implications for their neighborhood. (The songs are really good too.)

We sat down with the stars of “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, John Roberts and Larry Murphy) and made them play a very silly game – Guess the Hamburger. Most of these hamburgers are from real-world fast food chains but some are from popular culture.

How many do they get right and how many do they totally bungle? Watch the video above to find out!