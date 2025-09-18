‘The Boys’ Star Chace Crawford Joins Dan Fogelman’s NFL Drama as Series Regular

Chace Crawford will join Dan Fogelman’s new Hulu football drama as a series regular, starring as the NFL team’s general manager.

Few details of Fogelman’s untiled drama series have been released, but it will be set in the world of football and has a generational family element to it. “The Boys” star joins the already-announced Christopher Meloni, Mandy Moore, Sam Corlett and Tanner Zagarino.

Meloni will star as Danny, the head coach of the football team, with Corlett and Zagarino appearing as his sons. William H. Macy has also been cast as team owner Hank, and Moore and Chloe Bennet will play his daughters. Crawford rounds out the leadership of the NFL team, joining as the new general manager.

Most recently, Crawford portrayed The Deep on Amazon’s most-watched and highest-rated original series “The Boys.” He will also appear in the spinoff of the superhero series “Gen V” for Prime Video. The actor is best known for his role as Nate Archibald on the CW drama “Gossip Girl.”

Crawford is currently shooting the third installment of the “Super Troopers” comedy franchise for Searchlight Pictures, while the fifth and final season of “The Boys” is set to premiere in 2026. He is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Gretchen Rush.

20th Television and Skydance Sports will produce the NFL drama for Hulu. Fogelman is set to write and executive produce the series, with Jess Rosenthal and Kevin Falls executive producing for David Ellison and Jesse Sisgold and Jason T. Reed for Skydance Sports.