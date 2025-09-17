Dan Fogelman NFL Drama Adds Chloe Bennet as Series Regular

Chloe Bennet is joining Dan Fogelman’s team.

The “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Interior Chinatown” star has boarded Fogelman’s latest series, an untitled drama set in the high-intensity world of the NFL. Fogelman, who created and executive produced hit series “Paradise” and “This Is Us,” serves as creator and writer for the football-centered project.

Alongside Bennet, Dan Tanner Zagarino (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) and Sam Corlett (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”) have joined the cast, which includes Christopher Meloni as a football team’s head coach Danny Roarke, and William H. Macy as the team owner Hank Durkin. Though plot and character details are slim, Bennet will play Hank’s younger daughter in the series.

TheWrap previously reported that Mandy Moore had been tapped to join the show. Moore will portray Hank’s elder daughter and heir apparent to the show’s central team. This marks a reunion between Moore and Fogelman following their collaboration on “This Is Us.” Moore, who starred on all six seasons of the series, received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for her performance.

Fogelman is no stranger to sports drama. In 2016, he created the baseball series “Pitch” with Rick Singer for Fox. The show, set in the world of Major League Baseball, was canceled after a single season. Fogelman additionally co-wrote the family sports flick “Cars” as one of his first major projects.