“The Boys” is beefing up its squad with the addition of cast members Rosemarie DeWitt, Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight in Season 4. The Prime Video superhero spoof series will also see the return of Simon Pegg, who portrayed Hughie’s father in earlier seasons and who will be joined by DeWitt, taking on the role of the Jack Quaid character’s mom.

No character details were revealed for Benedict and Knight. Previously announced additions to the upcoming fourth season are Susan Heyward (playing “Sister Sage”), Valorie Curry (portraying “Firecracker”) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as recurring guest star. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s easily influenced son, has also been upped to series regular.

Based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, “The Boys” presents a fun, irreverent and excoriating look at what happens when superheroes — who, led by Antony Starr’s Homelander, are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods — abuse their powers. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes and the multibillion dollar conglomerate that backs them are The Boys, a group of ragtag vigilantes. In Season 4, the squad continues its heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, Vought and their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super-powerful.

The raunchy genre dramedy is executive produced and developed by Eric Kripke, with Ennis and Robertson also serving as executive producers. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr executive produce. “The Boys” is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

DeWitt most recently wrapped “Out of My Mind” for Disney, based on the award-winning novel by Sharon M. Draper. She can also be seen in 2022’s “The Estate,” opposite Toni Collette and Anna Faris, as well as the critically acclaimed HBO Max drama, “The Staircase.” Her credits include Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Black Mirror,” 2017 indie-thriller “Sweet Virgina,” Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land,” Jason Reitman’s “Men, Women, and Children,” “Your Sister’s Sister,” starring Emily Blunt and Mark Duplass, and “Rachel Getting Married” with Anne Hathaway.

Benedict is best known for portraying the role of “God” in a significant character arc on the final season of “Supernatural,” making his casting a reunion of sorts with “The Boys” star Jensen Ackles, as well as series creator Kripke and Morgan. He recently wrapped a role on Freevee’s “Leverage: Redemption,” the TV revival to TNT’s “Leverage.” Other recent credits include Netflix’s “Lucifer,” “NCIS: Hawai’i” and Netflix’s “On the Verge.”

Knight most currently reprised his voice role of “Gaz” in the best-selling global video-game franchise “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.” He’ll next be seen in the independent horror “Your Lucky Day” alongside Angus Cloud and from writer-director Daniel Brown. Knight’s additional credits include “Animal Kingdom,” “Titans,” “Color Out Of Space,” “Life Sentence” “American Gothic” and “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Pegg is a writer, actor and comedian known for co-writing and co-starring in the cult TV show “Spaced,” for which he is BAFTA TV Award-nominated. With Edgar Wright, he co-wrote the critically hailed apocalypse comedy “Shaun of the Dead,” where he also starred as Shaun. The duo also collaborated on action-comedy “Hot Fuzz,” starring Pegg, directed by Wright and written by both. He also wrote and starred in sci-fi comedy “Paul.” His other credits include “Star Trek” (2009), “The World’s End,” “How to Lose Friends and Alienate People,” “The Adventures of Tintin,” “Ready Player One,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. He recently wrapped the next installment of “Mission: Impossible,” “Dead Reckoning Part One” and starred in the new Peter Kosminsky cyber-thriller “The Undeclared War” for Channel 4.