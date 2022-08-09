‘The Breakfast Club’ Co-Host Angela Yee Says the Show ‘as You Know It Is Officially Over’

Is the powerhouse syndicated morning radio show ‘The Breakfast Club’ coming to an end? People seem to think so after a tweet Tuesday night by co-host Angela Yee that suggests something is at minimum going to change in a big way.

“The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” Yee tweeted early Tuesday evening, alongside a heart emoji.

As of this writing she has not added any further comment; her co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy have not issued any statements of their own.

Attempts to contact Yee’s representatives were unsuccessful. Representatives for Charlamagne and Envy didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments from TheWrap. Premiere Networks, a subsidiary of iHeartMedia which syndicates “The Breakfast Club,” didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

The show launched in 2010 on New York City’s Power 105, immediately becoming a major force in hip hop culture and a huge local hit. It was syndicated via Premiere Networks in 2013 and since then has been syndicated on at least 80 stations nationwide. The show became a must-stop for rising artists and even politicians, notably during the 2020 presidential primary season, which featured appearances by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

If the show is indeed over, it’ll free up the hosts for their solo endeavors. Charlamagne currently hosts the Comedy Central talk show “Hell of a Week,” formerly known as “Tha God’s Honest Truth,” Yee is a successful podcaster with many business interests, and Envy is a sought-after DJ. All three were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.