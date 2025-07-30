Meet the Cast of ‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ | Photos

While last season marked the Battle of the Eras, Season 41 of “The Challenge” is once again welcoming some fresh faces into the franchise with “The Challenge: Vets & New Threats.”
As such, this cast of 32 contestants will feature 16 returning veterans who must face off against 16 rookies from other reality TV shows – including “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Cheer,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island,” both international and stateside.
Plus, T.J. Lavin is also back to host as the season unfolds in Santiago Province, Chile.
While Wednesday night marks the official Season 41 premiere on MTV, you may want to check the network website or app to find the Day Zero launch special in order to fully prepare beforehand. Or, you can read on to meet the cast of “The Challenge: Vets & New Threats,” below:
Vets
Aneesa Ferreira
18 Seasons
Ashley Mitchell
13 Seasons
Aviv Melmed
2 Seasons
Cara Maria Sorbello
16 Seasons
CT Tamburello
23 Seasons
Derek Chavez
6 Seasons
Derrick Kosinski
14 Seasons
Johnny Bananas
24 Seasons
Leroy Garrett
14 Seasons
Michaela Bradshaw
2 Seasons
Nany González
13 Seasons
Nia Moore
5 Seasons
Olivia Kaiser
3 Seasons
Rogan O’Connor
3 Seasons
Theo Campbell
4 Seasons
Turbo Çamkıran
4 Seasons
New Threats
Adrienne Naylor
“Married at First Sight UK 8”
America Lopez
“Big Brother 25”
Ben Davis
Boxer/commentator
Blue Kim
“Big Brother 25”
Cedric Hodges
“Big Brother 26”
Dee Valladares
“Survivor 45”
Gabe Wai
WWE
Izzy Fairthorne
“Too Hot to Handle 3”
Jake Cornish
“Love Island UK 7”
Justin Hinsley
“Cheer”
Leka Sodade
“Canada’s Ultimate Challenge 2”
Leo Dionicio
“Love Island USA 5”
Sydney Segal
“Survivor 41”
Tay Wilcoxson
“Big Brother Australia 15”
Will Gagnon
“Are You the One? 9”
Yeremi Hykel
“The Amazing Race 35”
“The Challenge: Vets & New Threats” airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.