Meet the Cast of ‘The Challenge: Vets & New Threats’ | Photos

T.J. Lavin returns to host Season 41 of the long-running MTV competition series, this time pitting veteran players against rookie contestants

The Challenge: Vets & New Threats
"The Challenge: Vets & New Threats"

While last season marked the Battle of the Eras, Season 41 of “The Challenge” is once again welcoming some fresh faces into the franchise with “The Challenge: Vets & New Threats.”

As such, this cast of 32 contestants will feature 16 returning veterans who must face off against 16 rookies from other reality TV shows – including “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Cheer,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island,” both international and stateside.

Plus, T.J. Lavin is also back to host as the season unfolds in Santiago Province, Chile.

While Wednesday night marks the official Season 41 premiere on MTV, you may want to check the network website or app to find the Day Zero launch special in order to fully prepare beforehand. Or, you can read on to meet the cast of “The Challenge: Vets & New Threats,” below:

Vets

Aneesa Ferreira
18 Seasons

Ashley Mitchell
13 Seasons

Aviv Melmed
2 Seasons

Cara Maria Sorbello
16 Seasons

CT Tamburello
23 Seasons

Derek Chavez
6 Seasons

Derrick Kosinski
14 Seasons

Johnny Bananas
24 Seasons

Leroy Garrett
14 Seasons

Michaela Bradshaw
2 Seasons

Nany González
13 Seasons

Nia Moore
5 Seasons

Olivia Kaiser
3 Seasons

Rogan O’Connor
3 Seasons

Theo Campbell
4 Seasons

Turbo Çamkıran
4 Seasons

New Threats

Adrienne Naylor
“Married at First Sight UK 8”

America Lopez
“Big Brother 25”

Ben Davis
Boxer/commentator

Blue Kim
“Big Brother 25”

Cedric Hodges
“Big Brother 26”

Dee Valladares
“Survivor 45”

Gabe Wai
WWE

Izzy Fairthorne
“Too Hot to Handle 3”

Jake Cornish
“Love Island UK 7”

Justin Hinsley
“Cheer”

Leka Sodade
“Canada’s Ultimate Challenge 2”

Leo Dionicio
“Love Island USA 5”

Sydney Segal
“Survivor 41”

Tay Wilcoxson
“Big Brother Australia 15”

Will Gagnon
“Are You the One? 9”

Yeremi Hykel
“The Amazing Race 35”

“The Challenge: Vets & New Threats” airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Comments