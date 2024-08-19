MTV’s ‘The Challenge: Battle of the Eras’ Season Premiere Nabs Highest Share in Franchise History | Exclusive

One episode in and “The Challenge” is already crushing it on the ratings front. The “Battle of the Eras” premiere saw the biggest season-to-season growth on share in the franchise’s history, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Overall, the premiere share for the MTV original was up 63% compared to last season, meaning that 6.6% of all households who were watching TV that night tuned in to watch “The Challenge” this season versus the 4.06% from last season’s premiere episode. “Battle of the Eras” was also the highest-rated season premiere for the franchise in three years, back when Season 37 debuted in 2021.

Ratings for the Season 40 premiere versus last season’s were up 20%. “Battle of the Eras” saw a 0.81 in ratings as opposed to the 0.675 the series saw last season. This marks the biggest season-to-season premiere growth when it comes to ratings in six years.

The 40th season of “The Challenge” is a big one for fans. This season combines former contestants from “The Real World” and “Road Rules,” as well as “Fresh Meat,” “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Exatlón,” “Survival of the Fittest” and “Are You The One?” Alumni from both the U.S. and U.K. versions of “Love Island” are also competing this season. All 40 players will compete for their share of a $1 million prize. A launch special titled “Eras Only” aired on Aug. 7 and was followed by Season 40’s premiere last Wednesday.

In support of the milestone season, MTV hosted a live event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s Olympic Plaza on Aug. 9 & 10 — perfectly timed to the end of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Hosted by fellow “Challenge” alum Da’Vonne Rogers, fans got to see stars Rachel Robinson, Darrell Taylor, Johnny “Bananas” Devenazio, Emily Schromm, Tori Deal, Leroy Garrett, Olivia Kaiser and Kyland Young in action.

“The Challenge” first premiered in 1998 as “Road Rules: All Stars” and has since become a staple of both MTV and reality television. Though the contestants and themes change from season to season, the general format remains the same. A group of reality TV alum across MTV and non-MTV properties participate in a series of extreme challenges for the chance to win a cash prize. In its current iteration, the series is hosted by TJ Lavin.

“The Challenge: Battle of the Eras” airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.