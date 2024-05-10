“The Chi” Season 6 is heading back to screens with the second installment of the Chicago-based drama.

The first half of Season 6 originally aired between August and September 2023. This time around, the cast is welcoming actors Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and Daniel J. Watts for part two.

The drama series, which was just renewed for a Season 7 at Paramount+ with Showtime, was created and executive produced by Lena Waithe, with additional EPs including Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia and CEO of Hillman Grad Rishi Rajani. Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel serve as both EPs and co-showrunners for Season 6.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “The Chi” streaming or on the air, and when new episodes will drop.

When does “The Chi” Season 6 Part 2 premiere?

Part 2 “The Chi” Season 6 will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime on May 10 at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

Are new episodes of “The Chi” streaming?

New episodes of “The Chi” will be streaming on Paramount Media’s platform Paramount+, and it will make its debut on Showtime on May 12 at 9 p.m. EST/PST.

“The Chi” Season 6 Part 2 release schedule:

There aren’t any details related to episode titles, but we’ve laid an outline for when episodes are set to air below. There will be eight episodes this season, just like part one of Season 6.

Season 6, Episode 9 — Friday, May 10

Season 6, Episode 10 — Friday, May 17

Season 6, Episode 11 — Friday, May 24

Season 6, Episode 12 — Friday, May 31

Season 6, Episode 13 — Friday, June 7

Season 6, Episode 14 — Friday, June 14

Season 6, Episode 15 — Friday, June 21

Season 6, Episode 16 — Friday, June 28

Who is in the “The Chi” Season 6 cast?

The cast for Season 6 Part 2 of “The Chi” includes Alex R. Hibbert, Jacob Latimore, Luke James, Birgundi Baker, Curtiss Cook, Rolando Boyce, Yolanda Ross, Iman Shumpert, Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones Hannah Hall, Michael V. Epps and Shamon Brown Jr. Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and Daniel J Watts were added to the second installment of the sixth season.