“The Chi” will pick up the second half of its sixth season with the rise of a new reign.

In the trailer for Season 6 Part 2 shared exclusively with TheWrap, the residents of the South Side of Chicago experience a “calm before the storm” as they encourage one another to stop stressing and live their lives, before being hit with the rude awakening of the threats right outside their door.

After Douda (Curtiss Cook) resurfaces in the wake of Q’s murder and shifting loyalties of his inner circle, a strain is put on Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) relationship as Keisha warned in the trailer Emmett his lingering ties to Douda is “playing with fire.”

“I’m trying to protect us,” Emmett told Keisha, who quickly responded “the only way to do that is to settle your debt with Douda.”

Douda is on a mission of his own, saying “whoever tries to kill me and fails needs to die.”

Season 6, which premieres on Friday, May 10, also picks up with Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacting his new role as city councilman while Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move, according to the official logline.

In addition to Latimore, Cook, Baker, James, Ross and Boyce, Season 6 also stars Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Brett Gray and Daniel J. Watts. Season 6 guest stars Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

The drama series is created and executive produced by Lena Waithe, with additional EPs including Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia and CEO of Hillman Grad Rishi Rajani. Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel serve as both EPs and coshowrunners for Season 6.

“The Chi” will premiere Friday, May 10 for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan before airing on Showtime on Sunday, May 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.