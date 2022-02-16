It’s a “Hell or High Water” reunion in the first trailer for “The Contractor,” a new action-thriller film starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster.

Pine plays a Special Forces Sergeant who was involuntarily discharged from the Army and is now struggling financially after being cut off from his pension. He and a fellow veteran agree to work as contractors for a private underground military force, headed up by a mysterious figure played by Kiefer Sutherland. But when they discover the truth about their first mission, Pine’s character goes on the run to uncover the real motives behind those who hired him.

Tarik Saleh (“Westworld”) directs the thriller from a script by J.P. Davis, and the film is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Gillian Jacobs also stars.

“The Contractor” was shot in 2019 and subsequently acquired by STXfilms, but is now being released by Paramount Pictures.

Pine is coming off his return in “Wonder Woman 1984” and also stars opposite Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling.” He also stars in Paramount’s upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons,” and is in the mix to return in a new “Star Trek” sequel planned to start shooting by the end of this year.

“The Contractor” will be released both in theaters, digital and On Demand on April 1. Watch the trailer in the player above.