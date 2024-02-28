‘The Crow:’ First Photos Reveal Bill Skarsgård as Undead Avenger in Rupert Sanders-Directed Remake

The first photos from Rupert Sanders’ upcoming remake of “The Crow” feature Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, a role immortalized by Brandon Lee in the 1994 movie while FKA Twigs plays his girlfriend, Shelly Webster. When the two are gunned down on Halloween, Draven returns from the dead as The Crow, to set things right. This film, like the original, is based on the comic book series by James O’Barr.

The original was a romantic revenge movie, where love transcended plains of existence, wrapped up in a singularly grungy 1990’s aesthetic (courtesy of Australian visionary Alex Proyas) and a soundtrack full of goth rock bangers (including tunes from The Cure, Nine Inch Nails, Violent Femmes and Rage Against the Machine).

The original movie was also beset by tragedy, as Lee was killed on set by a prop gun. They were able to finish the film, which was ultimately dedicated to Lee and his then-fiancée Eliza Hutton, which spawned a surprisingly robust franchise including 1996’s underrated “The Crow: City of Angels,” which also had a killer soundtrack and had Vincent Pérez take over the title role, and two passable direct-to-video sequels, “The Crow: Salvation” in 2000 and “The Crow: Wicked Prayer” in 2005.

Plans for a legitimate reboot of the original began in earnest in 2008 and would see filmmakers like Stephen Norrington, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and F. Javier Gutiérrez come and go. Actors like Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans and Jason Momoa boarded the project in the title role only to depart. An ongoing feud between the original producer and, of course, the Weinsteins, also impeded progress.

But, it’s now finally coming out with Rupert Sanders (“Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Ghost in the Shell”) directing and Skarsgård as the title character, who seems to have foregone his trademark white make-up this time around (maybe they thought it was too Joker-ish?). See him in his full regalia below. Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila and Jordan Bolger also star.

“The Crow” will be released in theaters on June 7.