Danny Huston Joins Bill Skarsgård in ‘The Crow’ Reimagining

“The Crow,” a reimagining that seems to be finally happening, has just announced the casting of Danny Huston in an undisclosed role. (If you think that role is anything besides “major bad guy,” we could offer you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.)

Huston joins the film, which also stars Bill Skarsgård (as Eric Draven aka The Crow, a man who returns from death to avenge his own murder) and FKA Twigs (as the woman he loves). The property is based on a comic book series by James O’Barr that was originally published back in 1989. In 1994, a film adaptation of the comic book by Alex Proyas was released into theaters, perhaps better known as the movie where star Brandon Lee was accidentally shot and killed on set. While it took a mad scramble (and several million more dollars) to finish “The Crow,” it went on to become a sizable hit and it inspired some so-so sequels, but the property had always been earmarked for revitalization.

This current iteration of “The Crow” is directed by Rupert Sanders, who previously directed “Snow White and the Huntsman” and “Ghost in the Shell,” from a script by Zach Baylin (“King Richard,” the upcoming “Creed III”). The film follows nearly 15 years of development on a new “The Crow” movie, which has attracted various filmmaker/star combos over the years, including directors like Stephen Norrington, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, F. Javier Gutiérrez and Corin Hardy, plus stars like Bradley Cooper (yes, seriously), Luke Evans and Jason Momoa.

What’s interesting about the Huston casting is that Danny’s son, Jack, was at one point tapped to play The Crow in a previous iteration. Huston, who has starred in movies like “Wonder Woman” and “Hitchcock,” has a recurring role on “Succession” and really let his villainy run wild thanks to a scenery-chewing role in the first couple of seasons of Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone.”

While details of the release of this new version of “The Crow” have yet to be revealed, it started shooting last month and will undoubtedly be going out to international and domestic buyers soon. It’s just a miracle “The Crow” is flying yet again after being stuck in (development) hell for so long.