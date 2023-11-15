“The Crown” Season 6 has arrived, marking a sendoff for one of the most prestigious – and expensive – shows in Netflix history. The drama series has chronicled the reign of Queen Elizabeth II since her ascent in 1947, with the show rebooting its cast every two seasons to reflect the aging characters. Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth in Season 1 and 2 gave way to Olivia Colman’s in Season 3 and 4, which finally gave way to Imelda Staunton’s in these final two seasons.

“The Crown” Season 6 is dropping on Netflix in two halves and covers the tragic final weeks of Princess Diana’s life as it traverses the late 1990s into the early 2000s.

Everything you need to know about when to watch “The Crown” Season 6 below.

When Does “The Crown” Season 6 Come Out?

“The Crown” Season 6 Part 1 is released on Netflix on November 16, while Part 2 will be released on December 14.

How Many Episodes Are in Season 6?

There are 10 episodes in total. Part 1 consists of four episodes, while Part 2 consists of six episodes.

When Does “The Crown” Season 6 Take Place?

The final season begins in 1997 and is expected to conclude in 2005 with the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

What Is Season 6 About?

Per the official synopsis, “A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate.”

Who Is in “The Crown” Season 6 Cast?

The ensemble is as follows:

Imelda Staunton – Queen Elizabeth

Jonathan Pryce – Prince Philip

Lesley Manville – Princess Margaret

Dominic West – Prince Charles

Elizabeth Debicki – Princess Diana

Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey – Prince William

Fflyn Edwards and Luther Ford – Prince Harry

Meg Bellamy – Kate Middleton

Claudia Harrison – Princess Anne

Olivia Williams – Camilla Parker Bowles

Bertie Carvel – Tony Blair

James Murray – Prince Andrew

Marcia Warren – Queen Mother

Salim Daw – Mohamed Al Fayed

Khalid Abdalla – Dodi Fayed

Is This Really the Final Season?

Yes, Netflix and creator Peter Morgan have both confirmed Season 6 is the final season of “The Crown,” but Morgan is leaving the door open to potentially return at some point down the line.