The CW Secures Exclusive Broadcast Rights to ACC Football and Basketball

The CW has secured exclusive broadcast rights to 50 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) college football and basketball games. This deal will expand through the 2026-2027 season.

The new deal will start on Saturday, September 9, with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Panthers and their non-conference opponent, the Cincinnati Bearcats. It will continue every Saturday afternoon and evening throughout the season.

As well as 13 football games, The CW will broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games.

“We are committed to making The CW a destination for live, appointment-viewing sporting events,” Dennis Miller the president of The CW Network said. “The ACC is home to some of the most decorated college football and basketball teams in the country and we look forward to welcoming these avid sports fans to the network as we continue to broaden our audience.”

“We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D., added. “The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni and fans. We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW.”

“The CW is going to be a terrific partner for the legendary ACC,” CEO of Raycom Sports Hunter Nickell said. “The longest-running television relationship in college sports belongs to the ACC and Raycom Sports. Now The CW brings national broadcast network coverage to the great fans of these 15 famous schools.”

More to come…