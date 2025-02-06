‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Trump’s Chief of Staff Over Gaza Reaction: ‘Like She Just Won Best Country Album at the Grammys’ | Video

Not even Trump’s staffers are on board with the President’s plan for the U.S. to “take over” the Gaza Strip. “The Daily Show” host and senior correspondent Desi Lydic proved that by showing off a memorable reaction shot of Trump’s current Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles.

On Wednesday, Trump suggested that the Palestinian territory known as the Gaza Strip be redeveloped as a “Riviera of the Middle East” owned by America. Trump then said the territory’s residents would be “resettled” elsewhere. These statements have caused ripples of panic across the world as both sides in the war between Israel and Hamas just recently agreed to a temporary ceasefire in January.

While he has since walked back that plan, the temporary panic was still present in Trump’s own party.

“Even his Chief of Staff was shocked,” Lydic said on Wednesday night before flashing a picture of Wiles. “Look at her face. She looks like she just won Best Country Album at the Grammys.” “The Daily Show” then showed the now-viral image of Beyoncé accepting her award from Sunday night.

“Of course she’s shocked. He’s effectively advocating for ethnic cleansing. Who could possibly be OK with that?” Lydic asked. She then showed a clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that after people scratch their heads, they say Trump is “right.”

“He looks happier than a teenager getting a handjob in the back of a Birthright bus,” Lydic added.

The “Daily Show” host then spotlighted Republican Senators Josh Hawley, Lindsey Graham and Thom Tillis as politicians who expressed confusion over Trump’s latest plan. She then noted that “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy is trying to give Trump “the benefit of the doubt.”

“Obviously, the president knows when he says, ‘We’ll take Gaza,’ he knows we can’t invade another country,” Doocy said.

“Of course, America would never invade another country. You can read all about it in Steve Doocy’s American history book, ‘Me Just Got Lobotomy,’” Lydic concluded.