Roy Wood Jr. was a bit baffled on Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” after it was revealed that a Republican billionaire has apparently gifted Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas several luxury gifts and trips over the last few decades. Wood couldn’t help but wonder why this man spent so much money on one justice, when he could’ve had another for a lot less.

In a bombshell report from ProPublica released on Thursday, it was revealed that Harlan Crow, the real estate magnate and Republican megadonor who bankrolled a documentary about Clarence Thomas that got consideration for a 2020 Oscar also provided decades’ worth of undisclosed luxury vacations to the Supreme Court justice.

In the report, Crow claimed he’s never tried to influence Thomas’s opinion on any cases or issues, and at that, Wood had a good laugh.

“I’m sure this billionaire Republican didn’t want to influence nobody. He just — no, no! He just wanted to go on vacation with Clarence Thomas, you know, because we all know that Clarence Thomas is clearly a bag of fun!” Wood joked.

“Just be straight up! Who wouldn’t want to pull up on Miami Beach with old CT?” he continued. “‘Come on Clarence, we’re doing tequila shots!’ ‘Mmmm, Clarence love tequila shots.'”

But overall, Thomas was simply gobsmacked at how much money Thomas received in the form of these gifts, and poked fun at Crow for thinking he needed to spend that much.

“Here’s my question. If you’re gonna buy a Supreme Court justice, why would you spend all that money on luxury yachts and planes for Clarence Thomas?” Wood mocked. “You could’ve bought Brett Kavanaugh for a bottle of Jager and a Southwest boarding pass! This is the better deal! Boarding group B.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.