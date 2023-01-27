MTV Documentary Films has landed rights to “The Eternal Memory” out of its debut at Sundance.

Maite Alberdi’s sequel to “The Mole Agent,” nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2020 Academy Awards, chronicles an esteemed Chilean cultural commentator’s attempt to document his life as his memory recedes with Alzheimer’s disease.

Augusto and Paulina have been together for 25 loving years; eight years ago, she also became his caretaker after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Augusto, a television presenter and commentator, has devoted much of his career to building an archive of collective consciousness following the Pinochet dictatorship. With “The Eternal Memory,” he applies that work to his own life, preserving his identity with the help of his loved ones.

MTV Documentary Films plans to release the film in theaters and, according to a release, launch a “robust awards campaign” later in the year.

The film will make its international debut at Berlinale in the Panorma Section in February.

“I am so happy that The Eternal Memory has found its home at MTV Documentary Films, which in recent years, has believed in the artistic innovation of documentaries and has released documentaries that I greatly admire,” Alberdi said in a statement.

“The gift of love that lasts is revealed in The Eternal Memory. One cannot be cynical in Maite’s verité film – a remarkable achievement that allows us to observe what remains as memory fades,” said Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer, MTV Documentary Films. “We reconsider the value of a long life lived and consider in our own lives the eternal reach of comfort and caring to an otherwise merciless end.”

It is produced by Alberdi, Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocío Jadue. Executive producers are Marcela Santibañez, Daniela Sandoval, Nicholas Hooper, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Chandra Jessee and Rebecca Lichtenfeld.

“The Eternal Memory” is a Micromundo and Fabula production. Submarine and United Talent Agency Independent Film Group brokered the deal with MTV Documentary Films on behalf of the filmmakers. UTA also represents Alberdi.