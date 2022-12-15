‘The Fabelmans’ Leads AARP’s Movies for Grownups Nominations

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” led all films in nominations for AARP The Magazine’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which were announced on Thursday morning.

The semi-autobiographical film based on Spielberg’s childhood received six nominations, one more than “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “The Woman King,” which received five.

Those three films are competing in the Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category alongside “Elvis,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Women Talking.”

Acting nominees included Cate Blanchett for “Tár,” Emma Thompson for “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick,” Brendan Fraser for “The Whale” and Bill Nighy for “Living.”

Judging by the nominations, grownups like the same movies as almost every other body of voters this year, with recognition going to many of the same films and people that have already been singled out by other groups. The AARP list is different largely because Martin McDonagh’s black comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” was shut out in all categories except Best Supporting Actor, where Brendan Gleeson scored the films only nod; and because acting contenders like Austin Butler for “Elvis” and Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans” were bypassed in favor of Tom Hanks for “A Man Called Otto” and Lesley Manville for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

“Better Call Saul” and “Abbott Elementary” led the TV categories with two nominations each.

The 21st annual Movies for Grownups ceremony will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The full list of nominees:

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Patricia Clarkson (She Said)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Judith Ivey (Women Talking)

Gabrielle Union (The Inspection)

Best Supporting Actor

Andre Braugher (She Said)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness)

Judd Hirsch(The Fabelmans)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Director

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Todd Field (Tár)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenwriter

Todd Field (Tár)

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said)

Dana Stevens (The Woman King)

Best Actress (TV)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Actor (TV)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)Steve Carell (The Patient)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Gary Oldman (SlowHorses)

Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs)

Best TV Series

Abbott Elementary

The Old Man

Only Murders in the Building

The White Lotus

Yellowstone

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Black Bird

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

The Staircase

The Watcher

Best Ensemble

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Intergenerational Movie

Armageddon Time

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

A Man Called Otto

Till

Best Time Capsule

Armageddon Time

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Till

Best Grownup Love Story

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

A Love Song

Ticket to Paradise

Best Documentary

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down

Lucy and Desi

The Pez Outlaw

Sidney

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

Best Foreign Film

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)

Broker (South Korea)

One Fine Morning (France)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)