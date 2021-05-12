What if the annual Purge didn’t stop at daybreak and instead continued its streak of murderous, lawless mayhem forever? That’s the premise of “The Forever Purge,” in which a sect of marauders conspire to make sure this year’s Purge has no end.

“The Forever Purge” is the fifth and potentially final film in the horror franchise, which imagines an America in which crime has largely been eradicated by making all crime, including murder, legal for one day only.

Over the years, the franchise has evolved from a simple home invasion movie to a social commentary and satire about elections and American politics.

This latest entry aims to continue that streak. Everardo Gout, who has been a director on series including “Mars,” “The Terror” and “Snowpiercer,” is taking over directing duties on “The Forever Purge,” and the franchise’s original writer, James DeMonaco, is returning to write the script based on his characters.

“The Forever Purge” picks up after the conclusion of the latest Purge, with all crime back to being illegal. But when an underground movement no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder decides to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre, no one is safe. The film follows two families in Texas fighting back against a gang of killers as the rest of the country begins to spiral into chaos around them.

Ana de la Reguera stars in the film alongside Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda and Will Patton.

The film’s producers are Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, James DeMonaco and Sébastien K. Lemercier. Executive producers are Marcei A. Brown, Everardo Gout and Jeanette Volturno.

“The Forever Purge” was originally meant to open in theaters last July but was pushed back due to the pandemic. Universal will now release the film in theaters on July 2, 2021. Check out the first trailer here and above.