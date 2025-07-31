‘The Gilded Age’ Hits Another Series High for 3rd Week in a Row With 4.5 Million Viewers

“The Gilded Age” is on a hot streak.

The HBO drama series hit another series high this week, with 4.5 million viewers tuning in for Sunday’s Season 3, Episode 6, in its first three days, according to internal data from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Viewership for Season 3 is tracking 25% higher than the previous season. Every episode so far has shown consistent audience growth week-to-week as viewers tune in on HBO and HBO Max. The milestone comes as the show has already received a Season 4 renewal, with two episodes left to air from Season 3.

Social media engagement is also up, with social chatter increasing nearly 60% week over week. “The Gilded Age” Season 3 also scored a 95% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the highest critical score the series has earned to date.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights ‘The Gilded Age’ has achieved this season. Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘cant-miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season,” Francesca Orsi, EVP for HBO Programming as well as head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement celebrating the Season 4 renewal.

“The Gilded Age” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.