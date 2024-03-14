“The Girls on the Bus” is now streaming on Max, but you might have noticed that you can’t binge the political dramedy starring Melissa Benoist and Carla Gugino. That’s because it’s one of the few modern shows that didn’t release all at once. Instead, here’s when you can catch new episodes.

The new series follows Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), Grace Gordon Greene (Gugino), Kimberlyn Kendrick (Christina Elmore) and Lola Rahaii (Natasha Benham) as journalists out on the road, covering a fictional campaign trail. Each woman comes from a different form of journalism and has different ideas about it — and politics in general.

The role marks Benoist’s first major TV role since hanging up her cape as The CW’s Supergirl in 2021. Ironically, she played a journalist in that as well, but for the record, Benoist definitely doesn’t think she could be one in real life.

Find a full breakdown of the series’ schedule, below.

When does “Girls on the Bus” premiere?

The series debuted on Thursday, March 14, on Max, with a two-episode premiere releasing at midnight.

Where is “Girls on the Bus” streaming?

The series lives on Max, with new episodes coming out every Thursday.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Girls on the Bus” consists of 10 episodes. The first two episodes released on Thursday, March 14, and the remaining eight will air weekly, as follows:

Episode 1 : Thursday, March 14

: Thursday, March 14 Episode 2 : Thursday, March 14

: Thursday, March 14 Episode 3 : Thursday, March 21

: Thursday, March 21 Episode 4 : Thursday, March 28

: Thursday, March 28 Episode 5 : Thursday, April 4

: Thursday, April 4 Episode 6: Thursday, April 11

Thursday, April 11 Episode 7: Thursday, April 18

Thursday, April 18 Episode 8: Thursday, April 25

Thursday, April 25 Episode 9: Thursday, May 2

Thursday, May 2 Episode 10 (Finale): Thursday, May 9

What is “The Girls on the Bus” About?

This series is set in a fictional world, but is inspired by Amy Chozick’s book “Chasing Hillary,” which details her own time as a journalist on a political campaign trail.

The official logline of the show is: “‘The Girls on the Bus’ invites viewers to hit the campaign trail alongside four female journalists, each of them different in their reporting styles and personalities. The story centers on Sadie McCarthy (Melissa Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes a bygone era of campaign reporting and scraps her whole life for a shot at covering a presidential candidate for a paper of record. Sadie joins the bus and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace (Carla Gugino), Lola (Natasha Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Christina Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family with a front-row seat to the greatest soap opera in town — the battle for the White House.”

Who stars in “Girls on the Bus”?

Alongside the core four women mentioned above, “The Girls on the Bus” also stars Scott Foley (“Scandal”), Griffin Dunne (“This Is Us”), Brandon Scott (“Dead to Me”) and more.

