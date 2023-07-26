“The Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner is gearing up for his journey of love — even though the ABC spin-off series is taking him pretty far out of his comfort zone.

“I don’t always date 20 women at once,” Gerry says in an exclusive video shared with TheWrap. “But I’m about to.”

In the new promo video, Gerry can be seen among a luxurious cheese board, fine wine and a vintage car — all things known for being enhanced over time.

“It’s been said that some things get better with age — experience that is valued; a taste that only gets more refined,” the clip’s narrator says as Gerry dusts off a bottle of wine. “In life, good things take time and this love story is worth the wait.”

As Gerry hops into the vintage automobile, the classic red “Bachelor” rose transforms into a golden rose, fitting in perfectly with “The Golden Bachelor” motif.

ABC recently revealed Gerry as the network’s first “Golden Bachelor,” describing the 71-year-old as a “retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather,” who finds himself busy “hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.”

After being married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, for 43 years, his wife passed away in 2017 due to illness, leaving Gerry widowed. His daughters first suggesting that their father sign up to participate in the series, and Gerry listened to them.

As excitement over the ABC spin-off series mounted ahead of the announcement of the identity of “The Golden Bachelor,” the clip of the reveal drew in over 50 million views across all platforms in the first five days of its release, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Within the first 10 hours after the clip dropped last week, impressions associated with the reveal were up 500% and engagement saw a 400% uptick when compared to previous announcements of “Bachelor” franchise leads.

“The Golden Bachelor” is set to air Mondays this fall, with a premiere date forthcoming.