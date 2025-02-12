‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Sets April Premiere Date for Final Season

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has set a return date for its final season.

Season 6 of the Elisabeth Moss-led show is slated to debut April 8 on Hulu, the streamer announced on Wednesday. That’s just under three years after Season 5 launched on Sept. 14, 2022. Hulu also released a first teaser for this upcoming season to go along with the announcement.

“They believed that these garments that they put on our bodies told the world who we are,” Moss’ June says in the clip. “To mark us, they put us in red — the color of blood. They forgot that it’s also the color of rage.”

The video then shows scenes of handmaids holding hands and gathering in a formation. “The dress became a uniform,” June continues. “And we became an army.” The teaser then jumps between scenes of handmaids pulling out utility knives and Bradley Whitford’s Commander Joseph Lawrence leering at the camera before ending on a close-up of Moss. Watch the full teaser, below:

The revolution is here. 🩸 The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres April 8 on @Hulu. #TheHandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/UOLA0APFBD — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) February 12, 2025

Earlier this week, star O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke, revealed production on Season 6, which will mark the final season of the series, recently wrapped.

“THAT’S A WRAP on the final season of Handmaid’s!” he wrote on social media. “It’s coming soon! Any predictions?”

Production on Season 6 began in September 2024, which was nearly two years after the Season 5 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The show, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed book, launched its first season in April 2017.

The final season of the series brought some creative changes, with executive producers Eric Tuchman and Yahlin Chang stepping up as co-showrunners after creator Bruce Miller halted his showrunning responsibilities as he shifted his focus to developing sequel series “The Testaments.” Like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Testaments” is based on the book of the same name by Atwood, but set 15 years later.

Moss and Fagbenle are among the series regulars returning for Season 6, alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Ever Carradine. Meanwhile, EPs for Season 6 include Warren Littlefield, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Miller, Tuchman, Chang and Moss.

After Moss directed six episodes across Seasons 4 and 5, she will return to direct four episodes of Season 6, including the first and last two episodes.