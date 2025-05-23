The Head of Filmhub’s New Black Cinema Vertical Says a Lack of Diversity in Films ‘Doesn’t Make Sense Economically’

As Hollywood settles in with its DEI rollbacks, Gregory Maurice shares how he's helping Black filmmakers understand the inner workings of distribution

Raquel Harris
Gregory Maurice, the acquisitions lead for film and TV distribution company Filmhub’s newest sector Black Cinema Vertical, told TheWrap that Hollywood — which has cozied up into its DEI rollbacks — should consider the country’s diverse audience when delivering the next round of shows and movies, particularly if wants to do smart business.

Black Cinema Vertical, which launched in February is a new initiative from Filmhub that assists Black filmmakers with getting their film and TV projects distributed across more than 120 streaming channels, including Apple TV+, BET and Amazon’s Prime Video. In addition, the sector prioritizes creatives’ ownership goals, offering exclusive and non-exclusive deals.

