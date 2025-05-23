The Head of Filmhub’s New Black Cinema Vertical Says a Lack of Diversity in Films ‘Doesn’t Make Sense Economically’

Gregory Maurice, the acquisitions lead for film and TV distribution company Filmhub’s newest sector Black Cinema Vertical, told TheWrap that Hollywood — which has cozied up into its DEI rollbacks — should consider the country’s diverse audience when delivering the next round of shows and movies, particularly if wants to do smart business.

Black Cinema Vertical, which launched in February is a new initiative from Filmhub that assists Black filmmakers with getting their film and TV projects distributed across more than 120 streaming channels, including Apple TV+, BET and Amazon’s Prime Video. In addition, the sector prioritizes creatives’ ownership goals, offering exclusive and non-exclusive deals.