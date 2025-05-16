‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Casts Ralph Fiennes as President Snow

Oscar nominee Ralph Fiennes has been cast as President Snow, the ruthless dictator of Panem, in Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” an adaptation of the bestselling book by Suzanne Collins, the studio announced on Friday.

Fiennes joins Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, and Ben Wang in the announced cast of the film.

Producer Nina Jacobson said, “We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena. Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in ‘Schindler’s List.’ It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games.”

The fifth film in the franchise will be written by Billy Ray and directed by Francis Lawrence, who helmed all but the very first “Hunger Games.”

Published on March 18, “Sunrise on the Reaping” revisits the world of Panem 24 years before the events of “The Hunger Games,” starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The 1.2 million copies sold in the U.S. are twice the first week sales of “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and three times the first week sales of “Mockingjay.”

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik negotiated the deal for the studio.

Fiennes has been nominated for three Academy Awards and seven BAFTA awards (including winning for his performance in “Schindler’s List”). He was most recently seen this year in Edward Berger’s critically acclaimed and multi-award winning film “Conclave.”

His upcoming work includes roles in “The Choral,” for director Nicholas Hytner, and “28 Years Later,” for director Danny Boyle. He is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern in the U.S. and 42MP in the U.K.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is set for release on Nov. 20, 2026.

