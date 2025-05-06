Arrow’s Remastered Version of ‘The Invisible Swordsman’ Gets Rip-Roaring New Trailer | Exclusive

“The Invisible Swordsman” approaches. The 1970 film, which was released in Japan on a double bill with “Gamera vs. Jiger,” is getting the deluxe home video treatment thanks to our friends at Arrow.

The new release features a new high-definition transfer, lossless Japanese mono audio and newly translated English subtitles, along with a host of special features including an audio commentary from author Jonathan Clements, a new interview with film critic Kim Newman about the history of invisibility in cinema and an interview with critic Jasper Sharp.

Plus, we’ve got a brand-new trailer for the release (out June 24), which you can watch below.

“The Invisible Swordsman” was directed by Yoshiyuki Kuroda, who was the director of special effects on the eye-popping “Daimajin” trilogy (which were all released in 1966), before going on to direct things like “Yokai Monsters: Spook Warfare” in 1968 and “Lone Wolf and Cub: White Heaven in Hell” in 1975. He went on to work on influential Japanese television series like “Monkey” and “Shadow Warriors” in the 1970s and ’80s. The movie features music from Takeo Watanabe, who also contributed music to “Cutie Honey” and “Mobile Suit Gundam” among many others (Sofia Coppola used a track for the closing credits to “Lost in Translation”).

As the official synopsis for “The Invisible Swordsman” states, the movie “boasts the sumptuous attention to its historical setting, costume design, fight choreography and period details that Daiei Kyoto were renowned for, all with an added dose of rip-roaring fantasy and adventure.” We are so in.

You can pre-order the debut high-definition version of “The Invisible Swordsman” at Arrow’s official site.