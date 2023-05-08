“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is moving production to New York from Los Angeles.

The Daytime Emmy-winning talk show is set to begin filming Season 5 at NBC Studios in the 30 Rockefeller Plaza in front of a live studio audience for a fall premiere. The show’s current season has finished filming, with new episodes set to roll out for at least the next two weeks. NBCUniversal said production for the remaining episodes of Season 4 were not affected by the Writers Guild of America Strike that began last week.

Host and executive producer Clarkson and executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda will move to New York with the show, and Jason Halbert @MyBandYall, Clarkson’s longtime music director, will also make the move.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” will film in studio 6A, home of late night talk shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon, David Letterman and Conan O’Brien. Production will take place in a new state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space.

Following the expansion of New York’s film tax credit initiative, recently signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in the fiscal year 2024 budget, New York now provides incentives to eligible television series that relocate to New York, and reduces eligibility requirements for talk and variety shows from five years of filming to two years of filming.

Clarkson’s talk show rose in the ratings since its launch in 2019. The show ranks third among all daytime syndicated talk shows. It averages 1.37 million daily viewers and has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards. It has recently been nominated for 11 Daytime Emmy Awards.

All previous seasons of the syndicated daytime talk show, which has been renewed through 2025 for a sixth installment, have filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot. Past seasons have produced premiere weeks out of New York City.

Season 4 guests this week include Maks and Val Chmerkovsky, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the cast of “Book Club: The Next Chapter including Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton and Candice Bergen and Jennifer Lopez.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is a Universal Television, LLC production. It is distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations.