Michael Fassbender Wreaks Bloody Havoc in First Trailer for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ (Video)

The movie debuts in theaters on Oct. 27 and on Netflix Nov. 10

Michael Fassbender is back. And his first film since 2019’s “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” is “The Killer,” a globetrotting David Fincher thriller that looks like the very definition of a must-see film. You can watch the trailer above.

Based on the French graphic novel of the same name by writer Alexis Nolent (a.k.a. Matz) and illustrator Luc Jacamon, with a screenplay by frequent Fincher collaborator Andrew Kevin Walker (“Seven”), the movie follows an assassin (Fassbender) who, after a near-fatal miss, “battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.” Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard and Sophie Charlotte star alongside Fassbender.

Not only is “The Killer” Fassbender’s first film since the last “X-Men” film in that run, but it’s also Fincher’s first feature-length project since 2020’s “Mank,” which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and won two (for Erik Messerschmidt’s rich black-and-white cinematography and Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale’s era-specific production design). In between “Mank” and “The Killer,” Fincher executive produced the film essay series “Voir” and directed “Bad Travelling,” an installment of his “Heavy Metal”-style animated sci-fi anthology series “Love, Death & Robots.”

"Quarterback" star Patrick Mahomes has helped Netflix capitalize on sports without bidding for rights.
Read Next
Netflix Wants to Woo Sports Fans Without Paying for Rights – and It Seems to Be Working | Charts

Beyond Walker and Messerschmidt, “The Killer” also features Fincher stalwarts like composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (this is their fifth score for him), editor Kirk Baxter and producer Ceán Chaffin, who is, of course, Fincher’s collaborator in life and art.

Fassbender can also be seen this fall in Taika Waititi’s based-on-a-true-story sports movie “Next Goal Wins,” where he plays Thomas Rongen, coach of the American Samoa national football team, who attempts to rally his admittedly weak team to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

“The Killer” has its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3, followed by a limited theatrical run beginning on Oct. 27 before hitting Netflix on Nov. 10.

Rustin
Read Next
Colman Domingo Embodies an Unsung Civil Rights Hero in First Trailer for 'Rustin' (Video)

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…