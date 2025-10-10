‘The Last Frontier’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

American viewers may still be enjoying the early stages of fall, but Apple TV+ has delivered a new, snow-covered neo-Western thriller for them to enjoy this week. Created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, “The Last Frontier” is an action-packed, 10-episode drama about an unassuming lawman who is forced to protect the ones he loves from a gang of escaped, dangerous fugitives.

Its first two installments are streaming now. Here is how, when and where you can catch new episodes of “The Last Frontier.”

When does “The Last Frontier” premiere?

“The Last Frontier” premieres Friday, Oct. 10.

How can I watch “The Last Frontier”?

“The Last Frontier” is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

When do new episodes come out?

Apple dropped the first two episodes of “The Last Frontier” on the same day, Friday, Oct. 10. The series’ remaining installments, however, are set to be rolled out one at a time every Friday through Dec. 5. You can find the full “Last Frontier” release schedule below.

Episode 1 — Oct. 10

Episode 2 — Oct. 10

Episode 3 — Oct. 17

Episode 4 — Oct. 24

Episode 5 — Oct. 31

Episode 6 — Nov. 7

Episode 7 — Nov. 14

Episode 8 — Nov. 21

Episode 9 — Nov. 28

Episode 10 — Dec. 5

What is “The Last Frontier” about?

“The Last Frontier” is set in the cold outskirts of the Alaskan wilderness. It follows a U.S. Marshal who is tasked with both tracking down all of the escaped convicts of a nearby plane crash and protecting the residents of the small remote town he calls home.

Who is in the cast?

Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Oppenheimer”) leads the cast of “The Last Frontier.” Simone Kessell (“Yellowjackets”), Dominic Cooper (“Preacher”), Haley Bennett (“The Magnificent Seven”), Alfre Woodard (“Cross Creek,” “Luke Cage”), Rusty Schwimmer (“The Perfect Storm”), Dallas Goldtooth (“Reservation Dogs”), Tait Blum (“For All Mankind”) and Clifton Collins Jr. (“Capote”) also star in the Apple TV+ original.

Watch the trailer: