‘The Last of Us’ Scares Up a Double-Ranking on the Streaming Top 10

“The White Lotus” scored another first-place ranking after the Season 3 finale aired, claiming its 8th consecutive week on top

Pedro Pascal as Joel in "The Last of Us" Season 2. (HBO)
Pedro Pascal as Joel in "The Last of Us" Season 2. (HBO)

In the back half of 2024, Max dominated the Samba TV Weekly Wrap streaming Top 10. Massive hits like “House of the Dragon” and “The Penguin” gave the streamer a grip on the top spot for months at a time. 

This week, we’re seeing signs of history repeating itself with a Top 10 that is frontloaded with the continued success of one Max series, the slow build buzz of another, and the season premiere of a hit that could top the chart for weeks to come.

One week after its Season 3 finale aired, “The White Lotus” was once again the most-watched streaming program, topping the chart for the eighth consecutive week.

