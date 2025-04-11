How ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Leveraged Critical Acclaim to Drive Subscriber Revenue | Charts

The sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered on Hulu on April 8. In addition to being critically acclaimed, the show set a record as the first streaming series to win the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy. While industry plaudits don’t pay the bills, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been a financial success as well, delivering nearly $300 million in global streaming revenue according to Parrot Analytics Streaming Economics system. American audiences generally associate this series with Hulu, but “The Handmaid’s Tale” has helped drive revenue across a number of platforms in different regions around the world.

The bulk of the streaming revenue made by “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been on Hulu in the U.S.