How ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Leveraged Critical Acclaim to Drive Subscriber Revenue | Charts

Hulu’s award-winning drama has generated nearly $300 million in global streaming revenue, according to Parrot Analytics data

The sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premiered on Hulu on April 8. In addition to being critically acclaimed, the show set a record as the first streaming series to win the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy. While industry plaudits don’t pay the bills, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been a financial success as well, delivering nearly $300 million in global streaming revenue according to Parrot Analytics Streaming Economics system. American audiences generally associate this series with Hulu, but “The Handmaid’s Tale” has helped drive revenue across a number of platforms in different regions around the world.

Christofer Hamilton

