‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Gets Official Premiere Date

“The Last of Us” will officially return to HBO for Season 2 on April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on Max.

There will be seven episodes in the upcoming installment. Season 2 is based on Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann’s game, “The Last of Us Part II.” Set five years after the events of the first season, this season will follow Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they’re drawn into a conflict with both each other and a world that’s even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, Season 2 stars Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. Catherine O’Hara will also guest star in this new installment.

The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and HBO. It is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan and Evan Wells, as well as Mazin and Druckmann, who also write the drama. Mazin is best known for creating the Emmy-winning HBO limited series “Chernobyl,” and Druckmann is known for his work on both “Last of Us” games and the best-selling “Uncharted” franchise. The series is produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog.

Released in 2013, the first “Last of Us” game ended with Joel making a near impossible decision, choosing to save his surrogate daughter Ellie even though he knows her immunity to the zombie-like Cordyceps virus could save the world. “Part II” picks up four years after the events of the first game, with Joel and Ellie establishing a life for themselves in Jackson, Wyoming. When the two come into contact with a stranger named Abby, their lives are forever changed.

“The Last of Us Part II” became one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games of all time as well as the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation 4 exclusive ever, selling 4 million copies in its release weekend alone. It also won more than 320 Game of the Year awards from various publications.

Season 1 of “The Last of Us” is currently available to stream on Max. Season 2 premieres April 13.