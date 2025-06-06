After Season 2 Finale, ‘The Last of Us’ Still Beats ‘Sirens’ and ‘MobLand’ on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

It’s June, as American TV viewers ease into summer, the Samba TV Wrap Report shows a TV slate in transition. This week’s streaming and linear charts show a perennial favorite (likely) bowing out, a handful of weekly streaming series wrapping up strong runs, the arrival of a few blockbuster movies on streaming platforms and, over on linear, a heck of a lot of classic game shows.

Let’s start with the top of the streaming chart, where “The Last of Us” is once again number one, perhaps for the last time. That’s because the zombie apocalypse show aired its Season 2 finale more than a week ago, meaning this week’s viewership was thanks to folks who were still catching up on the season.

While other Max/HBO series, like “The White Lotus,” have managed the same feat, none have carried on in first place two weeks after their respective finales. That also means that this week may end a chart-topping streak for Max that goes all the way back to February. The streamer’s next big Sunday night show, “Gilded Age,” doesn’t premiere until June 22, possibly leaving a void at the top of the chart.

We perhaps say goodbye to three more titles this week as they wrap their respective seasons – and in one case, series. Up first is “MobLand,” the Paramount+ drama that ended its first season on June 1. The show was largely absent from the chart throughout its 10-episode season, but managed to build buzz and draw a big enough audience to sit in third place for three straight weeks.

Our next goodbye is “Your Friends & Neighbors,” a surprise hit for Apple TV+ that was likely aided by Jon Hamm’s return to a leading TV role. The dark comedy has been a chart mainstay throughout its season, and its May 30 season finale puts it at sixth place this week.

And finally, we bid farewell to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in seventh this week. The Hulu series wrapped its sixth and final season on May 27.

Meanwhile, “Sirens,” the splashy Netflix limited series with Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon, stays in second place this week. Will it rise to the top next week, or will it bow out for a new Netflix challenger?

The rest of the chart belongs to newcomers. Netflix’s latest true crime docuseries, “Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders,” comes in fourth this week, revisiting a 1982 incident where seven people died after they took Tylenol laced with cyanide.

That’s followed by “John Wick: Chapter 4.” The 2023 Keanu Reeves action thriller arrived on Peacock this week, clearly to fans’ delight in the lead up to the spin-off flick hitting theaters soon, “Ballerina: From the World of John Wick.”

In eighth is the arrival of “Captain America: Brave New World” on Disney+. The 35th installment in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe had a February theatrical release and is drawing in interested streaming subscribers.

In ninth is the Scottish crime drama “Dept. Q” on Netflix, followed by “The Better Sister,” a thriller limited series on Amazon Prime Video.

Switching gears to linear, it’s clear that the network programming slate is between seasons. Monday night’s telecast of the 2025 American Music Awards tops the chart, showing that award shows can still be a big draw.

In second place is “America’s Got Talent,” which kicked off its 20th season on May 27.

After that, the chart is carved by the giants of syndicated game shows. “Wheel of Fortune” owns half the chart this week, while “Jeopardy!” sneaks in a trio of airings.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.