From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘The Walking Dead,’ Series Finales Don’t Feel Very Final

“The Handmaid’s Tale” just ended, but between its loose ends and an imminent sequel, it sort of didn’t. “Ted Lasso” said goodbye, but now it’s coming back. “The Walking Dead” wrapped up, only to roll out a horde of zombie spinoffs. “Mission: Impossible” featured a “final reckoning,” but one reckons the movies won’t stay on the sidelines for very long.

It’s hardly a surprise that studios and producers would feel a powerful lure to extend the lives — and profitability — of valuable franchises. “Intellectual property” might not be one of those terms that freely trips off the public’s tongue, but even neophytes recognize that anything successful is apt to be replicated or revived in some form.