‘The Last of Us’ Goes Out on Top, Holds Off Netflix Hit ‘Sirens’ at No. 1 on Weekly Streaming Chart

Week after week, we’ve covered how HBO / Max’s “The Last of Us” has fought off big-budget rivals to stay firmly in first throughout its season. Time will tell if it follows “The White Lotus” with another number one ranking in the week after its finale.

However, two other platforms have found lasting series success in this window, Hulu with the sixth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Apple TV+ with “Your Friends & Neighbors.” Both series have volleyed against Netflix entrants week after week, but have demonstrated their lasting fandom as they keep their hold in the Top 10. The penultimate episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is seventh this week and celebrates its seventh consecutive week in the Top 10.

While “Handmaids” built a dedicated fanbase over the last five seasons, Apple TV+’s “Your Friends & Neighbors,” led by Jon Hamm, has impressively captured and sustained audiences with this debut season. The series moves up one spot to sixth this week, marking its sixth consecutive week in the Top 10.

Netflix, however, continues to land amongst the top three, albeit not cracking into the number one spot. This week, it’s Netflix’s latest prestige TV offering, “Sirens,” debuting in second. The quirky five-episode limited series stars Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon as eccentric members of the upper-upper-class, and Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock as two sisters potentially in thrall to the couple.

“MobLand” on Paramount+ is third this week, with audiences continuing to jump on board ahead of the June 1 season finale. Two Netflix documentary projects follow. First up is season five of “Untold,” the sports documentary series, which tackles subjects ranging from the 2000s Washington Wizards to Brett Favre’s fall from grace. Up next is “American Manhunt: Osama Bin Land,” which holds steady this week at number five.

The bottom of the chart showcases two very different trends that Netflix has mastered. First, in eighth, is “Nonnas,” which was number two on last week’s chart. The feel-good film is the latest Netflix title to surge out of the gate and then face a precipitous drop in viewership once something new comes along. In tenth is “Secrets We Keep,” which continues the long-running Netflix trend of putting foreign language series and films in front of American audiences. This time, it’s a dubbed Danish limited series about a missing au pair.

Sandwiched between those Netflix titles is a debut: the Apple TV+ adventure flick “Fountain of Youth,” with familiar stars John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, and Domhnall Gleeson.

On linear, it was “The Voice’s” time to be heard. NBC’s popular singing series has had a down season, often coming in behind its rival “American Idol.” With “Idol” having wrapped last week, “The Voice” had a chance to take over, grabbing three spots on this week’s Top 10. The live two-part finale takes the top two spots, while a recap comes in tenth.

It’s not the only reality finale on the chart this week, as “Survivor” capped its 48th season on May 21. That show comes in fifth this week.

As the big competitions wind down for the season, scripted shows had a chance to shine. “FBI” on CBS comes in third, while the CBS duo “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” come in fourth and sixth, respectively.

The rest of the chart belongs to “Wheel of Fortune,” as the stalwart game show takes spots seven through nine.