‘The Last of Us’ Keeps No. 1 Spot on Streaming Top 10 Amid Netflix Churn | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

HBO and Max’s weekly release strategy lands another week on top of the streaming chart, while Netflix’s revolving door of new binge releases wins the volume game

Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced in "The Last of Us" Season 2, Episode 4 (HBO)
Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced in "The Last of Us" Season 2, Episode 4 (HBO)
Samba TV

Max/HBO titles have had a tight grip on the top of the Samba TV weekly wrap streaming chart going back to mid-2024. Huge shows like “House of the Dragon,” “The Penguin,” “The White Lotus,” and this week’s chart topper, “The Last of Us” have put together multi-week runs in the top spot.

All of these shows are aided by the traditional one-episode-per-week distribution model, which helps build and maintain buzz over the course of an 8 or 10-week season. This is opposed to the all-at-once binge model, where a full season is added, and that show may fade away after a few weeks.

Comments