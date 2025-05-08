‘The Last of Us’ Keeps No. 1 Spot on Streaming Top 10 Amid Netflix Churn | Charts

Max/HBO titles have had a tight grip on the top of the Samba TV weekly wrap streaming chart going back to mid-2024. Huge shows like “House of the Dragon,” “The Penguin,” “The White Lotus,” and this week’s chart topper, “The Last of Us” have put together multi-week runs in the top spot.

All of these shows are aided by the traditional one-episode-per-week distribution model, which helps build and maintain buzz over the course of an 8 or 10-week season. This is opposed to the all-at-once binge model, where a full season is added, and that show may fade away after a few weeks.