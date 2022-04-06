Netflix has finally set a premiere date for its TV series adaptation of “The Lincoln Lawyer,” along with several first look photos you can enjoy while you wait. The show’s 10-episode first season will launch on Netflix on May 13, 2022. So mark your calendars.

Based on the books by superstar crime fiction author Michael Connelly, the show stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as lawyer Mickey Haller, who runs his practice out a vintage Lincoln Town Car (hence the show’s title). He’s joined Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Samson. “The Lincoln Lawyer” co-stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Christopher Gorham, Krista Warner, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane.

Per the official logline, “Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.”

It’s the second time “The Lincoln Lawyer” books have been adapted for the screen. The first was the highly underrated 2011 film of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey. Hopefully the Netflix series will get more love and attention than that pretty great film did.

Now of course Michael Connelly is best known for creating Detective Harry Bosch, who happens to be Haller’s half-brother in the shared universe they inhabit. Alas, Bosch is the central character of Amazon’s excellent series “Bosch” and its upcoming IMDB TV sequel series “Bosch: Legacy,” which means he very, very likely will not be showing up on the Netflix show. We’ll just binge them together and pretend.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” is created for Netflix by David E. Kelley, who serves as executive producer alongside showrunner Ted Humphrey, Connelly himself and Ross Fineman.

And hey, we promised you first look images, and so we shall provide them. See one of them at the top of the page, and the rest below. And hey, read these books too, because they’re great.

