‘Lion King’ Attraction Coming to Disney Adventure World in Paris

It will be a Splash Mountain-style flume ride

Disney

“The Lion King” is, finally, getting a really for real theme park attraction, more than 30 years after the original film debuted theatrically in 1994. And it will be coming to Disney Adventure World, the new name for Disney Studios, part of the Disneyland Paris complex outside of Paris, France.

Josh D’Amaro, the head of Disney Experiences, made the announcement at D23.

“The attraction is based on the animated classic,” D’Amaro said, although the concept art suggested that the attraction would be based on Jon Favreau’s live-action remake in 2019. “First you’re going to have a chance to explore the Pride Lands with dining and shopping and meeting your favorite characters. Then, when you’re ready, you’ll go into Pride Rock to follow Simba from cub to king.”

The attraction seems to be a flume ride, which was immortalized by Disney with Splash Mountain (now in the process of being transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure) and has been a staple of theme parks for decades. (Knott’s Berry Farm, for instance, has a great one.)

A timetable was not given for the new attraction. But you better believe it’s part of the circle of life.

More to come…

Read Next
First ‘Coco’ Attraction Is Coming to Disney California Adventure

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.