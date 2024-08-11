‘Lion King’ Attraction Coming to Disney Adventure World in Paris

“The Lion King” is, finally, getting a really for real theme park attraction, more than 30 years after the original film debuted theatrically in 1994. And it will be coming to Disney Adventure World, the new name for Disney Studios, part of the Disneyland Paris complex outside of Paris, France.

Josh D’Amaro, the head of Disney Experiences, made the announcement at D23.

“The attraction is based on the animated classic,” D’Amaro said, although the concept art suggested that the attraction would be based on Jon Favreau’s live-action remake in 2019. “First you’re going to have a chance to explore the Pride Lands with dining and shopping and meeting your favorite characters. Then, when you’re ready, you’ll go into Pride Rock to follow Simba from cub to king.”

The attraction seems to be a flume ride, which was immortalized by Disney with Splash Mountain (now in the process of being transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure) and has been a staple of theme parks for decades. (Knott’s Berry Farm, for instance, has a great one.)

A timetable was not given for the new attraction. But you better believe it’s part of the circle of life.

