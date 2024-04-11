Wednesday night was the end of the road for not one, but two “Masked Singer” contestants, marking the first double elimination of the season. And so, fans had to say goodbye to both Koala and Lovebird.

The theme of the night was “Transformers,” with contestants singing songs that were featured in the movie franchise. For Lovebird, that meant a performance of the Goo Goo Dolls’ “All That You Are,” which appeared on the “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” soundtrack.

After that, Koala performed “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, which was part of the “Bumblebee” soundtrack.

In the end, Lovebird was the first to be eliminated, and was unmasked to reveal former “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood. And, apparently, his appearance on the show has been a long time coming.

“This was like, the third or fourth time my team had been talking to possibly do this,” Underwood told TheWrap. “And for me, it was like, this is the right time, this is the moment in my life that I need to do this show.”

He continued, “You know, timing is everything. I had to go through everything I went through, and I had to take some private moments to work on my personal life and figure out my professional life, that when this offer came in, I couldn’t pass it up. It was time to push myself and time to go do something silly.”

Koala was the next to go, and he was unmasked to be NFL star DeMarcus Ware. And with that, the competition shrinks even further.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.