The first reactions to the Warner Bros. sequel “The Matrix Resurrections” have arrived, and you won’t really find a consensus among them. Lana Wachowski returns to co-write and direct this sequel without her sister Lilly, but with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity from the groundbreaking original “Matrix” trilogy. The story has been firmly under wraps, and judging by the first reactions to the film it’s not necessarily a straight-forward follow-up.

Of the initial wave of critics, many singled out the “meta” nature of “The Matrix 4,” with which Wachowski appears to be commenting on the very nature of reboots and legacy sequels. TheWrap’s own Drew Taylor described it as “like if ‘Gremlins 2’ had a $150 million budget and lots of Kung Fu.” “’The Matrix Resurrections feels like Lana Wachowski was like, ‘I am going to begrudge that this film needs to exists, but if it must, it’s going to be a big damn love story,’” said Collider’s Matt Goldberg. Indiewire’s David Ehrlich, meanwhile, called it “the boldest and most vividly personal Hollywood sequel since ‘The Last Jedi,’” and he wasn’t the only person to reference Rian Johnson’s divisive “Star Wars” sequel.

Slashfilm’s Chris Evangelista called the film a “total blast” and described it as “weird, romantic” and “extremely meta” before comparing it favorably to another meta sequel, “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare.” Vox’s Emily VanDerWerff acknowledged that while she loved it, “a lotta people are gonna haaaaaate [it],” and indeed even among the positive praise for the film there’s still some mixed reaction.

Check out a fuller roundup of the initial wave of critical reactions below. “The Matrix Resurrections” will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 22.

#TheMatrixResurrections is an unexpected delight. It’s a sequel/reboot that is confident and complex, stuffed with new ideas and designs and creatures, unwilling to simply unspool what’s come before. Like if “Gremlins 2” had a $150 million budget and lots of Kung Fu. What a ride. pic.twitter.com/kzIg6G3YIg — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 17, 2021

There was a point in the middle of The Matrix Resurrections where I briefly thought it was the best movie ever made, and, like, I haven’t convinced myself it’s NOT?



I lovvvvvvved it. A lotta people are gonna haaaaaaaate. My favorite kind of movie!! — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) December 17, 2021

I loved the Matrix Resurrections, but I'm not too surprised by the polarized response. It's a smart and romantic response to the monotony of remake culture, it's also genuinely hilarious and kicks a ton of ass — Devindra Hardawar (@Devindra) December 17, 2021

Keanu Reeves gives one of his best performances in THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS. Him and Carrie-Anne Moss still have that magic chemistry, carrying a gorgeous, dynamic film that's rough in patches yet still discovers great additions in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. pic.twitter.com/oIRfGcel30 — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 17, 2021

MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is much more meta than you’re expecting, locking on to the original film like a Sonic & Knuckles cartridge so it can remix and riff to Lana W’s delight. Loved all that, loved the love story, loved gay actors throwing punches. But action is surprisingly blah! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2021

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS is a total blast. Weird, romantic, *extremely.* meta, and consistently funny. I kind of loved it. (Also, everyone in this movie is ridiculously hot.) #TheMatrixResurrections — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is a solid addition to the franchise! Had a feeling the concept would lend itself to another installment and sure enough, they found loads of clever ways to continue the story while also evolving the whole concept of The Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Wt66GwPvqD — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 17, 2021

It's not perfect. There are some moments that might be complete and utter nonsense. But while THE MATRIX REVOLUTIONS broke my heart, #TheMatrixResurrections… did the other thing. And I'm just so happy about that.



Full review to come at @consequence next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/nXX9sSevb1 — Liz Shannon Miller (@lizlet) December 17, 2021

#TheMatrixResurrections is more fun than I remember the sequels ever being. Yes it's bogged down in exposition like the previous two, but there's a knowing wink to it all now. Newcomers Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are key to that. Oh and the climax ROCKS. pic.twitter.com/2aWXYI7YAi — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) December 17, 2021

I have very complicated feelings about #TheMatrixResurrections. I’m not sure which movie it wants to be, an expanded world sequel or a story about a person being consumed by their own creation. One of those is an interesting idea but it doesn’t stick the landing on either. — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) December 17, 2021

I would just like to say that I love how much Lana Wachowski clearly loves love and the rest I will probably save for a thing I am writing. #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/rpmvF7A3lq — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) December 17, 2021

Went into the screening of #TheMatrixResurrections with a dozen theories and none of them were right. First act of the film warped my mind with its brilliance. Loved so many things in the movie. Need to see it again for final judgement. pic.twitter.com/qooOJ8DPmH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 17, 2021