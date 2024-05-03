A reboot of “The Maze Runner,” the sci-fi franchise based on the dystopian young adult books by James Dashner, is in the works from Disney’s 20th Century Studios. “Transcendence” screenwriter Jack Paglen is in talks to write a new film, TheWrap has learned.

A trilogy of film adaptations, which ran from 2014-2018, starred Dylan O’Brien and Kaya Scodelario. It netted $348 million worldwide.

Producers from the original film — Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman of Gotham Group and Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill — are on board, as is original director Wes Ball, who will wear a producer’s hat on the new installment.

The new film would not be a sequel or a remake, but a “continuation,” with presumably new characters trying to escape from the walled complex known as the Glade.

Paglen’s previous work includes the 2014 Johnny Depp sci-fi thriller “Transcendence” and a co-story credit on 2017’s “Alien: Covenant.” He is repped by CAA and Lichter Grossman.

The film trilogy, which is comprised of “The Maze Runner,” “Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials” and “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” was adapted by T.S. Nowlin, who also wrote “The Adam Project” and “Pacific Rim Uprising.”

The release of “The Death Cure” was delayed by almost a year after its lead, O’Brien, was seriously injured during filming.

Four other books in Dashner’s series, “The Kill Order,” “The Fever Code,” “The Maze Cutter” and 2023’s “The Godhead Complex,” have not yet been adapted for the screen.

When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, the media giant announced it planned to produce more installments in several Fox film franchises, including “Avatar,” “Alien” and “The Maze Runner,” as well as “Planet of the Apes.”

The latest film in the Apes franchise, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” — directed by “Maze Runner” filmmaker Wes Ball — is in theaters next Friday.

This story includes reporting from TheWrap’s Umberto Gonzalez.