‘The Mighty Nein’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Amazon’s Prime Video is set to unveil the first episodes of “The Mighty Nein” Season 1 this week. The new animated series marks the second TV show and collaboration between Prime Video and the voice actors, writers and creators behind Critical Role. Like “The Legend of Vox Machina,” Amazon’s previous Critical Role series, “The Mighty Nein” is inspired by a “Dungeons and Dragons” campaign that the cast of Critical Role live-streamed across several years.

Like “The Legend of Vox Machina,” it also promises to take viewers on a wacky and fun fantasy adventure. Here is when, where and how you can watch new episodes of “The Mighty Nein,” as well as whether or not you need to watch “The Legend of Vox Machina” before it.

When does “The Mighty Nein” premiere?

“The Mighty Nein” premieres Wednesday, Nov. 19.

How can I watch “The Mighty Nein”?

“The Mighty Nein” Season 1 streams exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

When do new episodes come out?

The first three episodes of “The Mighty Nein” Season 1 all premiere on the same day. The season’s remaining five episodes are then set to premiere one week at a time through Monday, Dec. 22. You can find the season’s full episodic release schedule below.

Episode 1, “Mote of Possibility” — Nov. 19

Episode 2, “Who Will You Be?” — Nov. 19

Episode 3, “The Fletching & Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities” — Nov. 19

Episode 4, “The Mighty Nein” — Nov. 26

Episode 5, “Little Spark” — Dec. 3

Episode 6, “Many Gifts” — Dec. 10

Episode 7, “Belonging” — Dec. 17

Episode 8, “The Zadash Job” — Dec. 22

What is “The Mighty Nein” about?

True to its live-play “Dungeons and Dragons” origins, “The Mighty Nein” follows a group of misfit outcasts from entirely different walks of life who end up coming together and forming an unexpected kind of found family together. Along the way, they find themselves caught in the middle of a brewing war brought on by the daring theft of a powerful, mystical relic.

Who is in the cast?

Just like they did in “The Legend of Vox Machina,” Critical Role founders Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel and Taliesin Jaffe headline “The Mighty Nein” and voice characters in the Prime Video series. This time, though, they are joined by an even more star-studded ensemble cast.

The series’ supporting and guest players include Alan Cumming (“The Traitors”), Mark Strong (“Kingsman: The Secret Service”), Ivanna Sakhno (“Ahsoka”), Ming-Na Wen (“Mulan”), Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Graham McTavish (“The Witcher”), T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Lucy Liu (“Kill Bill Vol. 1”), Anjelica Huston (“The Witches”), Tim McGraw (“1883”), Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie”) and others.

How does it connect to “The Legend of Vox Machina”?

Following in its original “D&D” campaign’s footsteps, “The Mighty Nein” is both a spin-off and a sequel to “The Legend of Vox Machina.”

The new series takes place 20 years after the events of “Vox Machina,” but is set in the same fantasy world of Exandria. It takes place mostly on the fictional continent of Wildemount, as opposed to the primary Tal’Dorei setting of “Vox Machina,” and focuses on the rising tensions between two of Wildemount’s rival nations, the Dwendalian Empire and the Kryn Dynasty.

Do I need to watch “The Legend of Vox Machina” first?

There are small Easter eggs and nods to “Vox Machina” scattered throughout “The Mighty Nein,” and viewers can inevitably expect to see certain characters from the former appear in the latter. For the most part, though, “The Mighty Nein” stands on its own. You do not, in other words, need to watch “The Legend of Vox Machina” in order to understand the events of “The Mighty Nein.”

Episodes of “The Mighty Nein” also run around 45 minutes long, as opposed to the 22-minute format of “Vox Machina.” The new series, consequently, has a very different tone and pace than its Prime Video predecessor.

Watch the trailer: