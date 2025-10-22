‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ Sequel ‘The Mitchells vs. The Mitchells’ in the Works at Netflix

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” is coming back.

A sequel, currently titled “The Mitchells vs. the Mitchells,” will be produced by Sony Pictures Animation and released by Netflix, the same division of labor that occurred with the first film.

Guillermo Martinez (head of story for the first film) and JP Sans (who recently served as co-director of “The Bad Guys 2”) have signed on to direct the sequel, TheWrap has learned. Martinez is making his directorial debut on the film.

Before becoming one of the brightest stars at Sony Pictures Animation, contributing to “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Martinez worked at LAIKA, the Portland, Oregon-based stop-motion animation studio, on “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Missing Link.”

Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are writing the screenplay for the sequel. Production is expected to begin in early 2026.

The original film was released by Netflix during the pandemic, after its title was briefly changed to “Connected.” After Netflix picked up the film (for a rumored $100 million), the film went back to its original title. It became a big hit, praised for its progressive politics and was nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar.

While the first film saw the Mitchells, a fairly mild-mannered American family, take on the robot apocalypse, the sequel sees them encounter something even stranger and more dangerous … themselves.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are producing through their company Lord Miller, with Kurt Albrecht producing for Sony Pictures Animation. Rianda, who co-wrote and directed the original, is an executive producer, along with Lord Miller’s Aditya Sood.

“The Mitchells vs. the Mitchells” is part of a suite of projects that see Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix collaborating – among them is an animated “Ghostbusters” series and an animated “Ghostbusters” feature, along with a new series set in the “Hotel Transylvania” universe called “Motel Transylvania.”