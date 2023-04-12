It’s time to rock out! Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new original series “The Muppets Mayhem,” on Wednesday.

The upcoming series that’s based on the beloved characters created by Jim Henson, will premiere all episodes on the streamer on Wednesday, May 10.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer kicks off showing the band rocking out large crowds across the nation, but there’s one problem: “The Muppets Mayhem” have yet to release an album over the last 45 years.

The group admitted they’ve gotten a little sidetrack and haven’t gotten around creating an album. While in Los Angeles, the rocker band is greeted by record label rep who’s going to help them achieve their goal. However, there’s plenty of drama along the way, as the band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene.

Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band, are all starring in the musical comedy series. Additionally, there are dozens of stars that are a part of this series including: Paula Abdul, Tommy Lee, Lil Nas X and Ryan Seacrest – just to name a few. One of the big problems they’ll run into is sending out a tweet that started beef with various artists from all genres of music.

“The Goldbergs” Adam F. Goldberg developed, wrote and executive produces with Bill Barretta of “The Muppets” and “Muppets Haunted Mansion,” and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes.

To watch the full trailer, click the video above.