“The Nun II” has set a streaming release date on Max just in time for Halloween weekend. The New Line horror sequel will hit Max on Friday, Oct. 27 so those looking for a new horror movie to watch before the spooky holiday will be in luck.

The latest film in the “Conjuring” universe and direct sequel to 2018’s “The Nun” opened in theaters on Sept. 8, so it marks a quick move to streaming even in the wake of the film’s box office success. It’s pulled in $257 million at the worldwide box office so far, which is under the $365 million that the first “Nun” movie pulled in but not too shabby for a budget under $40 million.

The streaming release no doubt serves to bolster Max’s visibility during a time of increased movie-watching as the Halloween season coincides with a surge in demand for horror films.

Michael Chaves, the filmmaker behind the third “Conjuring” movie “The Devil Made Me Do It,” directed “The Nun II” from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg & Richard Naing and Akela Cooper, with a story by Cooper.

Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene, joined again by Jonas Bloquet as Maurice, along with Storm Reid as Sister Debra, Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Bonnie Aarons, surrounded by an ensemble cast of international talent.

The story takes place in 1956 France where a priest is murdered and evil is spreading.

The Safran Company’s Peter Safran and Atomic Monster’s James Wan produce, continuing their collaboration as filmmakers on all of the previous “Conjuring” films. New Line Cinema presents an Atomic Monster / Safran Company production, “The Nun II,” which was released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures.

If you’re looking to watch more “Conjuring” universe films on streaming, Max has you covered. You can stream “The Nun,” “The Conjuring,” “The Conjuring 2,” “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “Annabelle,” “Annabelle: Creation,” “Annabelle Comes Home” and “The Curse of La Llorona” all on Max right now.