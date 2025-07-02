‘The Old Guard 2’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“The Old Guard” is back and Netflix’s new sequel boasts both familiar and new faces.

The series, returning five years after the first film debuted, follows a group of immortals who task themselves with protecting the mortal world from threats while working to keep their long lives as secret as possible for fear of capture and study. The latest film brings back Charlize Theron and introduces new A-listers into the mix like Uma Thurman.

Here’s a who’s who the cast and characters to know in “The Old Guard 2.”

Charlize Theron in “The Old Guard 2” (Netflix)

Charlize Theron as Andy

Charlize Theron plays Andy, one of the oldest of her kind and the leader of her group of immortal do-gooders, who is no longer immortal herself as of the end of the first film.

Theron’s filmography is wide-ranging. She won an Oscar for her role in 2003’s “Monster.” Theron also appeared as Furiosa in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and as Cipher in “F9: The Fast Saga” and “Fast X.” She’s also appeared in “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “The Road,” “Prometheus,” “The Italian Job” and “Long Shot.”

Uma Thurman in “The Old Guard 2” (Credit: Netflix)

Uma Thurman as Discord

Uma Thurman plays Discord, an immortal even older than Andi, who emerges as a new threat to their kind in the sequel.

Thurman is most known for her role as The Bride in “Kill Bill Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill Vol. 2.” She has also starred in “Pulp Fiction,” “Batman & Robin” as Poison Ivy, and “Nymphomaniac Vol. I and II.”

KiKi Layne in “The Old Guard 2” (Credit: Netflix)

KiKi Layne as Nile

KiKi Layne plays Nile, the latest immortal to join Andy’s crew, as depicted in the first film.

Layne has also starred in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Native Son.”

Matthias Schoenaerts in “The Old Guard 2” (Netflix)

Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker

Matthias Schoenaerts plays Booker, a former member of Andy’s team who’s currently at the start of a 100-year exile from the family after he betrayed them in the first film.

Schoenaerts is best known for “Far From the Maddening Crowd,” “Rust and Bone,” “Red Sparrow,” “The Danish Girl,” “The Mustang” and “A Little Chaos.”

Henry Golding in “The Old Guard 2” (Netflix)

Henry Golding as Tuah

Henry Golding plays Tuah, an ancient immortal who spends his days archiving stories and evidence of their kind.

Golding is most known for his role as Nick Young in “Crazy Rich Asians.” He also starred as the titular hero in “Snake Eyes,” as well as roles in “The Gentleman,” “Last Christmas,” “A Simple Favor” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” Season 2.

Marwan Kenzari in “The Old Guard 2” (Netflix)

Marwan Kenzari as Joe

Marwan Kenzari plays Joe, another member of Andy’s team who’s in a centuries-long romance with Nicky.

Kenzari is best known for playing Jafar in Disney’s 2019 live-action “Aladdin” remake, as well as “Black Adam,” “What Happened to Monday,” “The Night Agent” and “The Return.”

Luca Marinelli in “The Old Guard 2” (Netflix)

Luca Marinelli as Nicky

Luca Marinelli plays Nicky, Joe’s long-time partner and fellow member of Andy’s group.

Marinelli’s best-known work includes “Martin Eden,” “They Call Me Jeeg,” “Trust,” “The Eight Mountains” and “Mussolini: Son of the Century.”

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Charlize Theron in “The Old Guard 2” (Netflix)

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley

Chiwetel Ejiofor plays Copley, a non-immortal who found and recruited Andy’s crew in the first film and now works alongside them.

Ejiofor is most recognized for starring in “12 Years a Slave.” He also played Baron Mordo in “Doctor Strange” and its sequel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” He starred more recently in “Life of Chuck,” “The Lion King,” and “Venom: The Last Dance,” and is known for films including “Serenity,” “Inside Man,” “Love Actually” and “The Martian.”

Veronica Ngô in “The Old Guard 2” (Netflix)

Veronica Ngô as Quynh

Veronica Ngô plays Quynh, Andy’s old best friend who has spent centuries trapped in an iron maiden under the sea.

Ngô has starred in “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Creator,” “Bright” and “Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.”