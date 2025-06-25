Charlize Theron Calls Out Seth Meyers’ Day Drinking in Bid for Invite: ‘You Do Not Go at It Hard’ | Video

Charlize Theron would really like an invite to Seth Meyers‘ day drinking segment — but mostly so she can show him how it’s done. The actress very bluntly told the NBC host on Tuesday that he and his guests definitely don’t go as hard as he thinks.

The moment came as Meyers mentioned that Theron took her kids to a Dua Lipa concert earlier this year. But, instead of giving more details on the story, Theron used the mention of the pop star to bid for an invite to Meyers’ famous segment.

“Yes, which, by the way, I’m just wondering what I need to do in order to get an invite for some day drinking with you,” she said. “I just, I saw you, I saw you doing it with her, and I, like, I get a little jealous. Because it’s my thing.”

At that, the comedian challenged the “Old Guard 2” star a little bit, wondering if she’d actually be able to handle the segment, which has previously resulted in physical altercations and actual vomiting into costumes. And that’s just incidents that Meyers and his guests have been able to remember.

“OK, because this isn’t — like, we go at it hard,” Meyers warned. “This isn’t one of your action movies where like, stunt doubles come in.”

But Theron quickly cut him off, giving the late night host a bit of a reality check.

“You do not, no. I’m sorry, but you do not go at it hard,” she poked. “That’s why I want to come.”

Meyers was gobsmacked by the accusation, joking that the gauntlet has been thrown — which Theron readily agreed to — and warned that she would live to regret her words. “Maybe you are!” she shot back.

You can watch Charlize Theron’s full appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in the video above.