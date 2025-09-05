Greg Daniels and Michael Koman’s highly-anticipated “The Office” spinoff series “The Paper” has hit the Peacock newsstands, and we’re here to break down the first season’s release schedule.

Just weeks ahead of the show’s premiere, Peacock announced that it would shift the mockumentary-style show from a weekly release to a binge drop, which means fans won’t have to wait for the next episode installment to land on the streamer.

The series follows a hilarious but whacky newspaper filled with a newsroom of non-journalists and a new editor-in-chief who’s confident he can get the paper back on track.

Here’s the full episode release schedule below.

When does “The Paper” premiere?

“The Paper” makes its debut premiere on Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 4.

When do new episodes air?

All episodes of “The Paper” will be available to stream on Peacock on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Originally, “The Paper was set to drop the first four episodes of the series before going into a staggered release schedule. But the show announced it would be shifting to a binge release on Aug. 21.

Check out “The Paper” creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman’s decision to shift from a weekly release to a binge here.

“The Paper” Season 1 Episode Release Schedule”

While all 10 episodes of “The Paper” land on Peacock on Thursday, we’re going to give you the episode breakdowns anyway.

Season 1, Episode 1: “The Pilot” — Thursday, Sept. 4

Season 1, Episode 2: “The Five Ws” — Thursday, Sept. 4

Season 1, Episode 3: “Buddy and the Dude” — Thursday, Sept. 4

Season 1, Episode 4: “TTT Vs. the Blogger” — Thursday, Sept. 4

Season 1, Episode 5: “Scam Alert!” — Thursday, Sept. 4

Season 1, Episode 6: “Churnalism” — Thursday, Sept. 4

Season 1, Episode 7: “I Love You” — Thursday, Sept. 4

Season 1, Episode 8: “Church and State” — Thursday, Sept. 4

Season 1, Episode 9: “Matching Ponchos” — Thursday, Sept. 4

Season 1, Episode 10: “The Ohio Journalism Awards” — Thursday, Sept. 4

What is “The Paper” about?

Here’s Peacock’s official description of the series: “From Greg Daniels (‘The Office’) and Michael Koman (‘Nathan For You’), ‘The Paper’ follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” as they find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand, Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti, Tim Key as Ken Davies, Oscar Nuńez as Oscar Martinez, Ramona Young as Nicole Lee, Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore, Alex Edelman as Adam Cooper, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adeola Olofin, Eric Rahill as Travis and Duane Shepard Sr. as Barry.

Check out the full cast and character breakdowns here.

Are more episodes on the way?

Yes! One day before the Sept. 4 debut of “The Paper,” Peacock announced that the show was renewed for Season 2.

Producers are reportedly already working on the new episodes, meaning it’s likely another batch will arrive around the same time next year.

Watch the trailer