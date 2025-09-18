‘The Paper’ Sets NBC Broadcast Run, a First for Peacock Original

“The Paper” has joined NBC’s fall broadcast comedy lineup, following its Peacock debut. “The Office” spinoff will be the first Peacock original series to receive its own secondary run on the sister broadcast network.

The comedy series will air on Mondays after “St. Denis Medical” starting Nov. 10. New cheerleading comedy “Stumble” will also join the network’s comedy slate, following “Happy’s Place” on Fridays starting Nov. 7.

NBCUniversal has teased “The Paper”‘s NBC run as part of its windowing strategy. The company will also bring “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” originally an NBC series turned Peacock Original, back to the lineup this fall.

“Knowing how much ‘The Office’ was beloved by a broadcast audience when it aired on NBC, we wanted to give ‘The Paper’ a similar opportunity to connect,” Lisa Katz, NBCU Entertainment president of scripted programming, said. “One of the strengths of our company is meeting fans where they are by delivering shows across multiple platforms to maximize exposure and engagement.”

“The Paper” was renewed for a second season ahead of its binge release on Peacock Sept. 4, which the networks ensures will guarantee a Season 2 premiere next fall.

“Stumble,” “The Paper” and “St. Denis Medical” are all mockumentary workplace comedies. The cheerleading single-cam series will follow Reba McEntire’s sitcom “Happy’s Place” on Fridays. Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth star in the single-cam series about the highly competitive world of junior college cheerleading.

NBC’s other new comedy series “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,” starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe, is set for a midseason launch. Morgan plays a disgraced former football player, attempting to revive his public image. Radcliffe plays the documentarian tasked to help him. Tina Fey will executive produce the series.