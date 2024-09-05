‘The Perfect Couple’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Netflix Mystery?

If you’re missing your end of summer dose of a murder mystery entangled with an upperclass family committed to the facade of perfection, look no further.

“The Perfect Couple,” which is adapted from Elin Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name, centers on a murder investigation that happens just hours before the Winbury family is set to host the perfect Nantucket wedding to welcome their new daughter-in-law Amelia (Eve Hewson) into the family.

The queen of the genre, Nicole Kidman, leads the Netflix series as the family’s unflinching matriarch, and is joined by an ensemble cast including Hewson, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy and more.

Keep reading for a complete guide to the “The Perfect Couple” cast.

Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury

Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury in “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Netflix)

Nicole Kidman stars in “The Perfect Couple” as Greer Garrison Winbury, the matriarch of the Winbury family who has built a literary empire with her “Dolly Hardaway” murder mystery series. After spending most of her adult life curating the image of the perfect couple and family, Greer views Amelia’s outsider ways as a threat, and doesn’t hesitate at the chance to correct her.

In addition to classics like “Moulin Rouge!” and “Australia,” Kidman has starred in “Big Little Lies,” “A Family Affair,” “Being the Ricardos,” “The Undoing,” “Expats,” “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Lioness,” among many others.

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

Liev Schreiber stars as Tag Winbury, Greer’s husband whom she has written into her novels as the Dash to her Dolly despite his self-serving qualities. Together, Tag and Greer have three sons: Thomas, Benji and Will.

Schreiber has previously starred in “Ray Donovan,” “Asteroid City,” “Spotlight,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Kate & Leopold.”

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks in “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Netflix)

Eve Hewson stars as Amelia Sacks, an outsider marrying into the Winbury family through her fiancé, Benji. After growing up in a much different social and wealth status than the Nantucket family, the Winbury’s traditions and protocol come as a shock to Amelia.

You might have seen Hewson in “Flora and Son,” “Bad Sisters” or “Behind Her Eyes.”

Billy Howle as Benji

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks and Billy Howle as Benji Winbury in “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix)

Billy Howle plays Benji Winbury, the middle son of the Winbury family and Amelia’s fiancé. He’s not as embroiled in upperclass image as his brother, Thomas, but he’s certainly comfortable with the way the family pushes their secrets under the rug.

You might have seen Howle in “Under the Banner of Heaven,” “The Serpent” or “Outlaw King.”

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco

Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco in “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

Meghann Fahy plays Merritt Monaco, Amelia’s best friend and maid of honor. Merritt is bold, self-assured and a flirt, qualities that seem like threats to the Winburys. Amelia confides in Merritt about her hesitancies to get married to Benji.

You might have seen Fahy in “The White Lotus” Season 2, “The Bold Type” or “Political Animals.”

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury

The Perfect Couple. Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury in episode 105 of The Perfect Couple. (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

Dakota Fanning plays Abby Winbury, the currently pregnant wife of Thomas and daughter-in-law of Greer and Tag. Abby takes a very different approach to joining the prim and proper Winbury family — conforming completely — which stands in stark contrast to Amelia’s free-spirited energy.

Fanning has been featured in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Ripley,” “The Equalizer 3” and “Man on Fire.”

Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury

Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury in episode “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

Jack Reynor plays Thomas Winbury, Greer and Tag’s son who is married to Abby. Taking after this father, Thomas is just about the most stereotypical rich jerk you could imagine, though he fits right in line with preserving the Winbury image.

Reynor has been featured in “Midsommar,” “Flora and Son,” “The Peripheral” and “Sing Street.”

Ishaan Khatter as Shooter Dival

Ishaan Khattar as Shooter Dival in “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Ishaan Khattar plays Shooter Dival, a close friend of Benji’s from boarding school who has developed a close relationship with the Winbury family that might be a bit too close for comfort.

Khattar can be seen in “Beyond the Clouds,” “A Suitable Boy” and “Pippa.”

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury

Sam Nivola as Will Winbury in “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Netflix)

Sam Nivola plays Will Winbury, the youngest Winbury son who is about to turn 18. Despite staying out of the larger messes his family creates, Will has his own moments of rebellion.

Nivola can be seen in “Maestro,” “White Noise” and “Eileen.”

Michael Beach as Dan Carter

Michael Beach (L) as Dan Carter, Tim Bagley (R) as Roger Pelton in “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

Michael Beach plays Dan Carter, the chief of police who leads the investigation into the dead body found on the Winbury property. He is already suspicious of the buttoned-up image the family projects, and he is given more reasons not to trust them when his daughter, Chloe, becomes involved with Will.

You might have seen Beach in “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” or “Dead Boy Detectives.”

Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry

Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry in “The Perfect Couple.” (Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Donna Lynne Champlin plays Nikki Henry, a detective from out of town who is tasked with aiding on the murder investigation alongside Dan.

She can be seen in “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “The First Lady” and “Feel the Beat.”